New Aladdin Official TEASER By Bo Matthews | Oct 12, 2018 @ 7:51 AM You excited about this? The movie stars Will Smith as Genie and a cast that includes: Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Jasmine and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar. Coming to theaters May 24, 2019.