New Banner To Replace LeBron James In Cleveland

(official Cavs press release)

ALL FOR THE LAND

New Banner to Hang

on Sherwin-Williams Global Headquarters Wall

Celebrates the Spirit of The Land

with Unique Fan Engagement Element and Opportunity

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled a community-inspired design for new banner art to hang on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters wall in downtown Cleveland. The design features a mosaic of one of Cleveland’s most recognizable landmarks populated with photographs to be submitted by proud Cavs fans and Clevelanders. The photos will collectively create a singular portrait of community pride and strength that is punctuated by a declaration of civic unity.

Cleveland’s landmark Guardian of Transportation statue dramatically fills the left side of the 110’ x 210’ banner. The iconic sandstone Guardian statues are mythic figures that stand guard over Cleveland’s Hope Memorial Bridge to protect those entering and leaving the city. To create the image of the Guardian, the Cavaliers will crowdsource thousands of photos submitted by Clevelanders and Cavs fans everywhere that illustrate how they celebrate The Land. The artistic interpretation symbolizes that “We are ALL protective guardians of THE LAND and stand united in the pride we hold for our city and community.”

“ALL FOR THE LAND,” is displayed in a bold white font, a nod to the Cavaliers original and current DNA statement of unity and teamwork, “All for One. One for All.” The Cavaliers “C” logo and Destination Cleveland’s popular “Cleveland” script wordmark appear side-by-side beneath the mantra. Destination Cleveland, the area’s destination marketing and management organization, champions the hard-working, vibrant and dynamic city the Cavs are proud to represent on the court, in the community, across the country and to the world.

“Our goal was to create a meaningful offering of public art to celebrate The Land and all those who support and love this city and region. Our hope is that it stirs the emotion and sense of pride, community and celebration of our city in a personal way for those invested in The Land,” said Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski.

“In addition to the banner being the perfect selfie backdrop for Cavs fans, Clevelanders and visitors who come downtown to enjoy all that The Land has to offer, the design provides the opportunity to engage everyone no matter where they live and no matter what their connection to our city and community is — our pride spreads far and wide,” added Komoroski.

The Cavaliers are now accepting photo submissions to be considered for use as a part of the mosaic that will make up the image of the Guardian on the actual banner. For more information and to submit photos, visit Cavs.com/banner. The deadline for submissions is on Friday, September 21st at 5:00 p.m. (EST).

The banner will be installed on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters that overlooks Ontario St. and faces Quicken Loans Arena in early October in conjunction with the start of the Cavaliers 2018-19 season.