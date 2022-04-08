      Weather Alert

New Canton PD Software Also Offers Survey Options

Apr 8, 2022 @ 4:26am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a week now, Canton police have had their new interactive SPIDR Tech software up and running.

It gives text-message feedback to those calling 911 and making police reports.

But there’s another element to the software, survey links.

Citizens can provide input on how the call went, or what the department might do better.

Canton is the first city in the state to use the software.

The software is paid for this year with a $40,000 grant.

Popular Posts
‘Morbius’ Summons $5.7 Million At Box Office
Olivia Rodrigo Broke One Of Her Grammys… And Was Their Flirting With A Member Of BTS?
Biggest Moments From The Grammys
Cardi B Deletes Twitter And IG After Fans Blast Her For Skipping The Grammys
Kanye West Pulls Out Of Coachella
Connect With Us Listen To Us On