New Canton PD Software Also Offers Survey Options
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – For a week now, Canton police have had their new interactive SPIDR Tech software up and running.
It gives text-message feedback to those calling 911 and making police reports.
But there’s another element to the software, survey links.
Citizens can provide input on how the call went, or what the department might do better.
Canton is the first city in the state to use the software.
The software is paid for this year with a $40,000 grant.