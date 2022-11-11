Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

New Christiana Aguilera Documentary Coming

November 11, 2022 9:53AM EST
Christina Aguilera let cameras follow her for 18 months for a new documentary that gives “unprecedented access to her life story, opening up her personal archive for a look into the past and present.”

Aguilera has been in the business for decades and long enough to see a lot of changes in the music industry. She has released nine studio albums and has gone on multiple world tours, so it should be pretty interesting!

No word yet on when you can see it or where.

