New COVID Guidelines for Students from Ohio Health

Oct 25, 2021 @ 4:04pm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two modified quarantine options for school students from the Ohio Department of Health have been narrowed down to three-word statements in a *Monday press event.

“Mask to stay” has students with direct contact with a COVID positive staying in the classroom with a mask for two weeks.

If they show symptoms, they will isolate and be tested.

“Test to play” is similar for extracurriculars, though the advice is just to wear a mask when possible.

