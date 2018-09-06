New Craft Brewery in Louisville

A new craft brewery is going to open in downtown Louisville. Unhitched Brewing Co. will be the brewery’s name when it opens up, and Louisville city officials are thrilled. In an article by the Canton Repository, it was reported that officials are hoping this will bring traffic and business to the area. Unhitched Brewing Co. will be housed in a now-abandoned bowling alley on S. Mill Street. The renovation of the old bowling alley, into a brewery, is expected to finish by next June. The brewery will have a limited item food menu, focusing more on brewing craft beers.