Disneyland is opening their highly anticipated Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Land this summer and guests are in for a treat. Visitors will be totally immersed into the planet Batuu, located along the galaxy’s Outer Rim on the fringe of Wild Space.

Some of the new attractions will include Rise of the Resistance touted as the most technologically advanced ride Disney has ever done, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the Black Spire Outpost, known for explorers, smugglers, and traders.