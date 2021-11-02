New Dominion Voting Machines in Place Across Stark
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County voters will have their first encounters with the new Dominion ImageCast-X touch-screen voting machines on Election Day.
But Travis Seacrist with the Board of Elections says the procedure is the same for voters.
Provide a proper form of ID and check in on the electronic poll book.
You’ll be given a voter access card, insert that into a machine and the ballot for your precinct will show up on the touch screen.
And like with the previous equipment, there will be a paper record, but it will remain inside the machine.