New Federal League Football Schedule, McKinley vs Massillon

Aug 10, 2020 @ 3:04pm

The Federal League has released it’s abbreviated 2020 high school football schedule.

Of note, Green will not play any contact sports until October 1st, per recommendations from the Summit County health board.

August 28th

GlenOak at Hoover

Lake at Perry

Jackson at McKinley

September 4th

Lake at Jackson

Hoover at McKinley

Central Catholic at Perry

Louisville at GlenOak

September 11th

GlenOak at Jackson

Hoover at Perry

McKinley at Lake

September 17th or 18th

GlenOak at Lake

Perry at McKinley

Louisville at Hoover

Central Catholic at Jackson

September 25th

McKinley at GlenOak

Lake at Hoover

Jackson at Perry

October 2nd

Hoover at Jackson

Perry at GlenOak

Green at Lake

October 3rd

McKinley at Massillon at 2pm

