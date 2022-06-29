      Weather Alert

New Fireworks Law Takes Effect Friday – But it Depends on Where You Live!

Jun 29, 2022 @ 10:18am

Ohio has a new fireworks law that goes into affect on Friday. It used to be you could buy fireworks here but had to take them out of state.  Now you CAN set them off in Ohio.

The consumer grade fireworks can be set off on designated days including July third through the 5th and the weekends immediately before and after from 4 to 11pm on those days.

BUT…it does depend on where you live because cities, villages, and townships can decide whether or not to ban setting them off. It’s confusing and State Senator Kirk Schuring says it will be up to law enforcement to decide how they handle it.

