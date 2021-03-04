New Foodbank Mobile Pantry Stops in Canton on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new Akron Canton Regional Foodbank refrigerated mobile food pantry truck was in Canton on Wednesday.
It’s scheduled to be here the first Wednesday of each month.
70 families received all kinds of food items, even fresh meats and vegetables.
It stopped at the J Babe Stearn Community Center, with other visits planned in Portage and other counties.
An estimated 65,000 people are food insecure in Stark County.