New Game of Thrones Adidas Are Coming

Adidas and Game of Thrones have teamed up again for another release to add to their Adidas collection.

The newest shoes will be part of the SPEEDFACTORY line and were teased on social media by Footlocker.

In the teaser, you see the silhouette of a shoe and the background goes from ice and then to fire.

The video doesn’t give a clear look at the shoe, but the planned release date is May 25.

Are you going to or throwing a Game of Thrones watch party this Sunday? Have you picked up a pair of the other Game of Thrones-themed shoes?