New Graduating Class Means 9 New Officers for Canton PD
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More police officers for Canton.
Of the 62 graduates last week from Ohio’s Peace Officer Training Academy, nine grads are headed to the Canton Police Department, according to the academy.
Others are going to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Wooster police department.
Here’s the list of local graduates information from the academy:
Nathaniel J. Clark, Canton Police Department
Elvis T. Drevon, Canton Police Department
Jena M. Dugan, Stark County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal S. France, Canton Police Department
Gabriel R. Fuller, Canton Police Department
Jamison J. Gates, Canton Police Department
Michael D. Greissing, Stark County Sheriff’s Office
J’Tahn K. Hampton, Canton Police Department
Blake E. Montgomery, Canton Police Department
Connor M. Orr, Wooster Police Department
Robert E. Pitts, Stark County Sheriff’s Office
Logan A. Yoder, Canton Police Department
Richard J. Zeren, Canton Police Department