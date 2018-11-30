New Jersey Family Fined up to $3,000/Night for Light Display

For 15 years this family has had an over-the-top holiday light display. Because there is so much traffic on this normally quiet street the neighbors are fed up and have called the mayor. So the city is charging him up to $3,000 per night for 5 police officers to manage the traffic and they are trying to get him to pay for shuttles to bring spectators to the light show. He is not willing to pay for shuttles but says the show will go on so he is paying for the police officers. Th family has started a Go Fund Me account and they say that whatever is leftover from the fines will go towards veterans housing.