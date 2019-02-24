New Keurig Serves Cocktails

Ever wished you could have a cocktail made for you all at the push of a button? Well, your dream might actually be coming true!

Keurig has announced the release of their new cocktail machine, The Drinkworks Home Bar. How does it work? It looks just like a coffee Keurig while still using the single drink pods that will contain alcohol or wine.

It has yet to be released in 202, but tests markets are being conducted in Missouri and soon Florida.

I did some snooping and found the price, and you can expect to pay $399 for the gadget.

I think I’ll stick to mixing my own drinks…