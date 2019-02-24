New Keurig Serves Cocktails
By Anastasia Otto
|
Feb 24, 2019 @ 12:41 PM

Ever wished you could have a cocktail made for you all at the push of a button? Well, your dream might actually be coming true!

Keurig has announced the release of their new cocktail machine, The Drinkworks Home Bar. How does it work? It looks just like a coffee Keurig while still using the single drink pods that will contain alcohol or wine.

It has yet to be released in 202, but tests markets are being conducted in Missouri and soon Florida.

I did some snooping and found the price, and you can expect to pay $399 for the gadget.

I think I’ll stick to mixing my own drinks…

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Do You Take Too Many Pictures of Your Pets? Tony Hawk Helps His Daughter Overcome Her Fear of Skating Payless ShoeSource – Going Out of Business? Shawn Mendes Breaking The Internet With Calvin Klein Campaign Kelly Clarkson – Shallow cover by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Cover Smarter Sunday – What Vegetable/Fruit Has Never Been Sold Frozen or Canned?
Comments