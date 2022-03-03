New Kids on the Block revive the '80s with En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa and Rick Astley for new music video
New Kids on the Block have reassembled and are ready to kick off an all-new tour starting later this spring.
Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan and Jonathan Knight, Joey McIntyre and Danny Wood are reuniting for their second Mixtape Tour after going on hiatus to work on individual projects during the pandemic. Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue and Rick Astley will be joining them and, to further excite fans about the upcoming trek, they all reached back in time for a nostalgia-filled new music video for their anthemic new song “Bring Back the Time.”
The clip hails the biggest music videos of the ’80s, such as Twisted Sister‘s “We’re Not Gonna Take It,” Devo‘s “Whip It” and Rick’s now-viral song “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
The four groups reunited on Thursday to perform their new song live on Good Morning America, and NKOTB teased there’s more songs like that up their sleeves.
Will fans hear these new tracks on the new NKOTB tour? Find out when the Mixtape Tour kicks off on May 10 at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center. It’ll run for over 50 stops before wrapping at the end of July.
Tickets are available to purchase now.
