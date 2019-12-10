New Legislation to Prepare Police for Interactions with Those Suffering from Dementia

COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Statistics show the state of Ohio is getting older. State lawmakers are creating legislation to address that.
The Alzheimer’s Association says one in three seniors has dementia and about 220,000 Ohioans currently live with Alzheimer’s and dementia. That number is expected to grow by more than 20% over the next five years.
House Bill 441 comes as Ohio is on the brink of a demographic shift. If passed, would-be police officers would get at least two hours of instruction on how to interact with dementia patients.
“It’s a bipartisan legislation that can make a strong positive difference in the lives of our loved ones, along with the lives of Ohioans,” State Rep Thomas West (D – Canton) tells WHBC News.
West, along with State Rep. Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) introduced the Bill on Tuesday afternoon.