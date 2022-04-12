New Movie Based on the Spirit Halloween Store Coming
A movie is being made about one of the most prominent figures in the modern Halloween celebration: the Spirit Halloween Store.
No… Seriously…
Spirit Halloween has joined Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures, and Particular Crowd for the film based on the seasonal store.
The description of the film includes, “When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they’ve outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves.”
The film is aiming for an October release and will star Christopher Lloyd and Rachel Leigh Cook.
Do you think this is a good idea for a movie? What do you buy at the Spirit Halloween store?