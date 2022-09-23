New music Friday: 5 Seconds of Summer, Khalid, Mike Posner and Ashe

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

5 Seconds of Summer is back with “Bad Omens,” another track off the forthcoming album ﻿5SOS5﻿. Calum Hood﻿ teased the upcoming album, saying in a statement, “It’s a living, breathing thing made up of most beautifully light and dark parts of ourselves. 5SOS5 is the truest representation of 5 Seconds of Summer.”

Khalid released “Satellite,” which he said in a statement “is a visual portrait of my growth as a human being & the self-love journey I have experienced in my life.” He also released the melancholy music video for his new track, which sees him surrounded by technology but craving to experience human contact.

﻿Mike Posner﻿ says “I’m Not Dead Yet” and proves it in his fiery new single that offers soaring violins, a foot-tapping drum beat and acoustic guitar. He said in a statement of his new song, “There is a sadness in beauty and a beauty in sadness.”

Ashe has teamed up with the legendary Diane Keaton for the new song “Love Is Letting Go.” In this song, Ashe and Diane bid farewell to their brothers, both of whom lost their battles with addiction. The singer is thrilled Keaton agreed to join her on the song.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.