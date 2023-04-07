New Music Friday: BTS’ Suga, David Guetta and more

BTS’ Suga has released the new single “People Pt.2 (feat. IU)” from his upcoming solo album, D-DAY, which will be released under the name Agust D. “This song was written when I couldn’t do anything due to COVID-19 and when I thought, ‘I lost everything,’” Suga explains in the video for the song. “So it conveys the message I wanted to tell myself.” D-Day is set to drop April 21.

JP Saxe just dropped the new tune “I Don’t Miss You,” which features John Mayer on guitar. “’I Don’t Miss You’ is me trying to lie to myself about my feelings, how I distract myself from them, how I compartmentalize them, and how I ultimately lose to them,” Saxe shares. “I Don’t Miss You” is the lead single off Saxe’s forthcoming album, due out later this year.

David Guetta is back with a new single, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” which features the classic hook from Haddaway’s hit ’90s dance track “What Is Love.” Guetta’s new song features Anne-Marie and Coi Leray, with Ed Sheeran nabbing a songwriting credit. The tune is the follow-up to Guetta’s hit with Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue),” which was released in 2022.

