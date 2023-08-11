New Music Friday: BTS’ V, Demi Lovato, Pentatonix and more

BTS’ V is giving the first taste of his solo material with the release of two tracks: “Love Me Again” and “Rainy Days.” He also released their accompanying music videos. V’s debut solo album, Layover, comes out September 8.

Demi Lovato & the Six? Demi has put her own spin on the song “Let Me Down Easy,” by Daisy Jones & the Six, the fictional band from the Prime Video series of the same name.

Lawrence, the group that scored a hit in 2021 with “Don’t Lose Sight” thanks to its placement in a Microsoft ad, is out with their first single of 2023: “i’m confident that i’m insecure.” The sibling duo, Clyde and Gracie Lawrence, opens for the Jonas Brothers on tour starting this weekend at Yankee Stadium in New York City. (Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Colbie Caillat is back with a new breakup song, “Still Gonna Miss You,” along with its music video. “It is never easy to end a relationship, even when you know that person isn’t your forever,” Colbie says in a statement. “‘Still Gonna Miss You’ is a song about the enduring power of memories and the lingering emotions, good and bad, that come along with them.”

Pentatonix is out with a new original single called “I Rise.” Singer Scott Hoying calls it “an anthem for everyone who has felt like they’ve had to overcome an obstacle of any kind.”

Daughtry‘s latest track is a commentary on the dangers of AI called “Artificial.” It’s their first original material in over two years and the first release on their new record label, Big Machine Records.

