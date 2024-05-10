New Music Friday: Camila Cabello, BTS’ RM, MAX and more

Camila Cabello has released another song from her upcoming album C, XOXO: a collaboration with Lil Nas X called “He Knows.” In the song, both sing about seducing the object of their affection. Camila sings, “I think he knows …. When I play with him like that / When I say it to him like that / That he’s comin’ right back.” Nas sings, “On the real, I’ma take his soul … On the real, I think he knows.”

BTS member RM has released “Come back to me,” a song and video from his upcoming sophomore solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, due out May 24. He first debuted it during his bandmate SUGA‘s concert in Seoul, South Korea in August of last year.

MAX has released a new single and music video, “PINKBERRY.” The video was filmed in Manila, Philippines. MAX says, “This was such a fun song to create, and usually the ones the most fun to create for me end up being my favorites.” MAX will be doing a Q&A and performance at the Grammy Museum LA on May 13.

Black Eyed Peas have teamed with Becky G and El Alfa for “TONIGHT (Bad Boys: Ride or Die),” from the soundtrack of the upcoming Will Smith/Martin Lawrence movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The song interpolates the 1987 Genesis single “Tonight Tonight Tonight.” Both the soundtrack and the movie arrive on June 7. Black Eyed Peas also did a song for the franchise’s previous installment, 2020’s Bad Boys for Life: “RITMO (Bad Boys for Life).”

The Chainsmokers have released their new EP No Hard Feelings, as well as official videos for three of the tracks: “Bad Advice,” “Tennis Court” and “Green Lights (demo).” There’s also a lyric video for a fourth track, “No Shade at Pitti.”

