New Music Friday: charlieonnafriday, The Weeknd and more

Believe it or not, there are some songs out this week that don’t involve Barbie, Britney or former members of One Direction.

Charlieonnafriday, who broke out last year with his song “Enough,” is back with a new track called “I’m Not Crazy.” If that sentence sounds familiar, that’s because it’s taken from the lyrics of the 2003 Matchbox Twenty hit “Unwell,” which the song interpolates. Charlie will open for Tate McRae this fall.

After they teased it earlier this year, an all-star collaboration between The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and rap superstar Travis Scott has arrived. Called “K-POP,” it also comes with an official video. All three superstars appear in the clip: Travis and Weeknd are seen hanging out in a futuristic hilltop mansion in Europe with a bunch of scantily clad women, while Bad Bunny appears in a sky box in a stadium. Pharrell Williams is also in the video.

Best known for her Christmas music, violinist Lindsey Stirling has released an unexpected cover version of Led Zeppelin‘s “Kashmir.” “‘Kashmir’ has always been one of my favorite rock songs and I’m so excited I got to work with the legendary producers Howard Benson and Neil Sanderson on imagining a way to bring it to life in my style,” she says in a statement. Lindsey will kick off a summer tour August 1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

(Videos contains uncensored profanity.)

