New Music Friday: David Guetta, Bebe Rexha, FLETCHER and Owl City

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha have toned down their viral “I’m Good (Blue)” collab and released it as a chill, acoustic rendition. The DJ said he wanted to “[start] 2023 in a smooth way.” The new, relaxed version uses just guitars and vocals.

FLETCHER teamed up with country star Kelsea Ballerini for the heartbreak ballad “Better Version” and also released its music video. The song is about bringing out the best in a romantic partner who moves on and starts a relationship with someone new.

Owl City released “Kelly Time,” an upbeat but chill new song that infuses a bouncy beat and strings with its tropical-island theme. “This is going to be fun. Who knows what the tide could bring,” Owl City teased when unveiling the new offering.

