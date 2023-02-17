New Music Friday: Icona Pop, Goo Goo Dolls and Robin Schulz

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Icona Pop dropped “I Want You” featuring Galantis, which is the first single marking their next album era. Fans have been waiting for this since 2013’s This Is… Icona Pop. The group also released the visualizer of their new dance banger, which features a couple making out.

Goo Goo Dolls teamed up with Alex Aldi to unleash the official remix of their song “Save Me From Myself,” a standout track from their recent album Chaos in Bloom. The lyric video is out now.

Robin Schulz is out with “Sweet Goodbye,” which is described as “the ultimate anthem for endless spring nights spent on dancefloors and in clubs,” per a release. The DJ will feature the song on his forthcoming tour, which kicks off next month in New York City.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.