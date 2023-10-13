New Music Friday: Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor, Ice Spice and more

Jason Derulo and Meghan Trainor are teaming up for a new song called “Hands on Me.” The doo-wop-inspired track interpolates the Ben E. King classic “Stand By Me,” but with decidedly sexier lyrics.

Lauren Spencer-Smith is out with her new song, “Sad Forever,” off her first full-length album, Mirror. She also released a music video for the track, which she co-directed in her directorial debut. The video features Lauren on a stage as rain pours down on her and she grapples with still feeling depressed in spite of her success.

Ahead of her musical guest appearance on SNL Saturday, Ice Spice has released a new song with Rema called “Pretty Girl.” The release follows Ice’s recent collabs with Nicki Minaj on “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World,” and Taylor Swift on her remix of “Karma.” Rema, meanwhile, is coming off his hit “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez.

Bad Bunny has released his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow). He surprised fans last week with the announcement that the album was coming sooner than expected. It follows last year’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

Sia is joining forces with the B-52’s singer Kate Pierson to celebrate spooky season with a new song. They’ve released “Every Day Is Halloween,” which Kate describes as “a haunting yet uplifting song about a woman who is dying to be seen.”

