New Music Friday: Jonas Brothers, Dove Cameron and more

Jonas Brothers have joined forces with country star Bailey Zimmerman on their new single, “Strong Enough.” The brothers alternate verses as Bailey harmonizes alongside them to the breezy, acoustic song. “We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’! He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him,” Jonas Brothers said in a statement.

The Chainsmokers have teamed up with Powfu for a new single called “fault in the stars.” Powfu, best known for his hit “Deathbed (Coffee for Your Head),” still uses his signature lo-fi sound on the track, with more of an upbeat twist this time around.

The second single off Dove Cameron‘s debut album, Alchemical: Volume 1, has arrived. “Sand” is a vulnerable ballad with lyrics that capture a yearning for connection. “But you have more pieces of me than the desert has sand/and I have less pieces of you than I can hold in my hand,” Dove sings on the chorus.

David Guetta and Kim Petras have come together on a futuristic banger. “When We Were Young (The Logical Song)” incorporates hyperpop and classic ’90s piano for a new track crafted around a pitched-up interpolation of the classic Supertramp hit, “The Logical Song.”

Finally, Lauv has embraced AI technology with “Love U Like That (Korean Version).” Cutting-edge artificial intelligence voice modeling technology was used to put a filter over Korean vocalist Kevin Woo‘s performance to make it sound like Lauv’s voice. “I’m so lucky to have the fans around the world that I do and I’m excited to be able to sing directly to them in this new, innovative way,” Lauv said in a statement.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.