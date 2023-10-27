New Music Friday: Niall Horan, Bebe Rexha and more

Niall Horan has dropped a new track off his upcoming deluxe album, The Show: The Encore. “You Could Start a Cult” featuring Lizzy McAlpine is now available. This comes ahead of the album’s release on November 3, when fans will be treated to all nine bonus songs.

Bebe Rexha and Nathan Dawe are out with the up-tempo, post-breakup anthem “Heart Still Beating.” This marks the DJ’s first time working with Bebe, a collaboration he’s excited about. “If anyone’s followed my stories recently then they’ll see that the whole process came together in a really organic way, and working with a superstar like Bebe was incredible,” Nathan said in a press release.

The first song from Alec Benjamin‘s upcoming 2024 album is available now. While the new track, “Different Kind of Beautiful,” marks a new age for Alec, he still lets his unique voice take center stage. “This song represents the start of a whole new chapter for me,” Alec said in a press release. “It means so much to me and I can’t wait to share it with fans.”

“Escapism” singer RAYE has just released a collaboration with Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, called “Mother Nature.” The compelling new track will serve as the theme song for the BBC Studio series Planet Earth III. “I am a Planet Earth stan, I’ve watched religiously for years, so having this opportunity open for me doesn’t even feel real,” RAYE said in a statement. “To be able to compose a song with Hans is BEYOND a wildest dream.”

