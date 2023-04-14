New Music Friday: Post Malone, SZA, Bazzi and more

Post Malone has released his brand new single, “Chemical,” along with its music video. Post is currently working on his fifth full-length album.

SZA has once again teamed up with Doja Cat for a new version of her hit song “Kill Bill.” The two previously collaborated on Doja’s track “Kiss Me More,” which won them a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Bazzi is marking the fifth anniversary of his debut album, COSMIC, by dropping a previously unreleased track from the original album sessions called “Eyes.”

Alanis Morissette has released a cover of the Yellowjackets theme song, “No Return.” The new version of the theme is featured in the fourth episode of the Showtime series, out this week.

“Sunday Best” duo Surfaces is out with a new single called “Thankful,” following their 2022 album, Hidden Youth. “I’m so thankful that you put me in my place,” they sing on the track. “No one’s ever loved me real enough to say it right to my face.”

Charlie Puth has unveiled a new version of “That’s Not How This Works,” featuring Dan + Shay and Sabrina Carpenter. “That’s Not How This Works [Sabrina’s Version]” incorporates Sabrina’s vocals and a new perspective to the lyrics. Sabrina previously appeared in the short film/music video for the song.

