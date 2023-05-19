New Music Friday: Post Malone, Zara Larssen and more

Post Malone has released a new track called “Mourning,” the latest off his upcoming album, Austin, out July 28. The song takes a sad tone, with Posty singing about trying to forget his problems. “Don’t want to sober up/ The sun is killing my buzz/ That’s why they call it mourning/ Thought I was strong enough/ Threw my bottle at the sky/ Said, ‘God, that’s a warning,’” he sings.

Zara Larssen’s got a new single, “End of Time,” along with a music video that imagines what it would be like to visit your younger self for a day.

Jason Derulo has dropped “When Loves Sucks” featuring Dido. The track interpolates Dido’s 1999 hit “Thank You.” Fun fact: Jason’s 2009 debut single, “Whatcha Say,” also interpolated a song by a female British singer/songwriter: Imogen Heap‘s 2005 single “Hide and Seek.”

Anne-Marie has teamed up with Shania Twain for the song “Unhealthy,” off the British pop star’s upcoming album of the same name, due out July 28. Anne-Marie slid into Shania’s DMs to get her to appear on the track, and it worked. The two met up in London to record the song in March.

After an 11-year hiatus, Boys Like Girls are back with a new single, “Blood and Sugar,” and a music video. “Thematically the song is fairly simple, an empty calorie relationship that’s so delicious you don’t care,” lead singer Martin Johnson says in a statement.

PNAU, known for their megahit “Cold Heart” with Elton John and Dua Lipa, are out with a new collab: “Stars,” featuring Bebe Rexha and Ozuna.

Kesha‘s new album, Gag Order, has arrived, featuring the prereleased tracks “Only Love Can Save Us Now,” “Eat the Acid” and “Fine Line.”

