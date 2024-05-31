New Music Friday: Rita Ora, Jason Derulo and more

Rita Ora‘s new single “Ask And You Shall Receive” has been released just in time for summer. The track, which arrived before Rita’s upcoming performance at Mighty Hoopla Festival on Sunday, was co-written by RAYE and also has an accompanying music video. “The song is full of upbeat, summery vibes and is about seizing the moment romantically, and diving straight in with that special someone,” Rita said.

Jason Derulo has joined forces with DJ trio Cheat Codes, Galantis and De La Ghetto on the new song “Morning,” which is available now. A visualizer for the song is also available to watch on YouTube.

Adam Lambert has shared the first songs from his new musical era. His new tracks “Lube” and “Wet Dream” from his upcoming EP, AFTERS, are out now. “I created both of these songs with dear friends and the writing sessions were full of laughter and joy. The freedom with which we wrote these lyrics is evidence of a new chapter in my artistry where I refuse to edit or filter myself,” Adam said. AFTERS arrives on July 19.

Shaboozey is back with his new album, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going. The country artist put out the 12-track record Friday, which features “My Fault,” a collaboration with Noah Cyrus. The visualizer for the song is available now.

