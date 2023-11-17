New Music Friday: Sabrina Carpenter, Tate McRae and more

Sabrina Carpenter has released her first Christmas EP, fruitcake. The EP has six songs in all, including 2022’s “A Nonsense Christmas,” a festive rendition of her song “Nonsense.” The other tracks are titled “buy me presents,” “santa doesn’t know you like i do,” “cindy lou who,” “is it new years” and “white xmas.”

Ahead of her SNL debut this weekend, Tate McRae has released the new track “exes” along with a music video. The song was co-written with Ryan Tedder and appears on her upcoming album, THINK LATER. “It talks about my flaws in a relationship, and some of my self-deprecating and self-sabotaging tendencies,” Tate says of the song.

Reneé Rapp has delivered Snow Angel Deluxe, an expansion of her debut album, Snow Angel, featuring four new tracks. New additions include “Messy,” “Swim,” “I Do” and a remix of “Tummy Hurts” featuring Coco Jones.

Pink and Brandi Carlile are featured on a cover of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from Dolly Parton’s new rock album, Rockstar, out now. The 30-song collection also features Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Lizzo and Melissa Etheridge.

“Lose Control” singer Teddy Swims has released a new version of “Some Things I’ll Never Know” featuring Maren Morris. The song originally appeared on Teddy’s debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1).

Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor have teamed up on a cutesy holiday tune, “Wrap Me Up.” Jimmy first announced the collab on The Tonight Show earlier this week.

Lauren Spencer Smith is also feeling the holiday cheer with two Christmas tracks: a cover of “Santa Baby” and an original, “Broke Christmas.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.