New music Friday: Sam Smith, Marshmello, Louis Tomlinson, Leah Kate and Backstreet Boys

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Sam Smith and Kim Petras have teamed up with Disclosure — yes, the same duo behind Sam’s breakthrough single “Latch” — for an “Unholy” remix. The EDM duo gives the hit song a high octane Eurobeat transformation.

Marshmello released “Bye Bye,” which features vocals from late rapper ﻿Juice WRLD﻿﻿. “I made this song the first night that I met Juice. I was already such a big fan of his and being able to work with him and make music with him was an absolute honor. With this song, I intended to keep it exactly the way we made it that night,” Marshmello said in a statement.

Louis Tomlinson dropped “Out Of My System,” which is described as the “most adventurous” song off his forthcoming album, Faith in the Future, which arrives November 11. Louis also unveiled a massive European tour kicking off next year.

Leah Kate is out with the ballad “Hot All the Time.” She also released its music video. The song is about rediscovering her confidence and beauty after ending a relationship.

We’re a few weeks away from Halloween, but the Backstreet Boys have unleashed their first holiday album, A Very Backstreet Christmas. The 15-track album sees the band singing favorite holiday classics, such as “Last Christmas” and “O Holy Night.” Those who buy the album at Target will be able to listen to two bonus tracks: “Feliz Navidad” and “It’s Christmas Time Again.”

