New Music Friday: Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Dove Cameron, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jason Derulo and more

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes …

Taylor Swift gave fans an early Valentine’s Day gift by releasing the Felix Jaehn remix of “Lavender Haze.” If you’ve been wishing for a dance club version, Taylor heard you loud and clear.

Beyoncé is also giving fans an early V-Day gift in the form of a remix: she released a smooth new twist on her viral song “Cuff It — Wetter Remix.” She used that song to soundtrack a video celebrating her multiple Grammy wins.

﻿Dove Cameron﻿ teamed up with ﻿Khalid﻿ for the haunting song “We Go Down Together.” Dove said the song was special to her, describing it in a statement as “like a little distilled love letter in a bottle. A song about a timeless love, the kind of love that makes you feel like you might be the only two people left on earth, and you wouldn’t even notice.”

Lauren Spencer-Smith is not feeling the love with her new song, “Best Friend Breakup,” about two besties having a falling out and struggling with the conflicting emotions that come with it. Lauren will sing it live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Valentine’s Day.

Tove Lo released “Borderline,” the song Dua Lipa helped her write. The track uses a retro ’80s beat as Tove sings about holding onto a failing relationship by promising to change. However, the song reveals the relationship is twisted, showing she enjoys pushing her lover “to the edge” and is manipulating them into staying with her.

Jason Derulo teamed up with David Guetta for the dance track “Saturday/Sunday” about him falling so crazy in love he needs his lover during every moment of every day of the week — even though he swears, “I don’t need you all the time.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.