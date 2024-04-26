New Music Friday: The Chainsmokers, Jason Derulo and more

It’s New Music Friday, and The Chainsmokers are taking it literally. They’ve just released a new song called “Friday,” which features a collaboration with R&B singer/songwriter Fridayy. The song is meant to be a sequel of sorts to the song that kicked off their career nearly 10 years ago: “Roses,” featuring ROZES. There’s also a video that shows the duo and Fridayy performing the song in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Jason Derulo has a history of collaborating with artists from around the world, and his new single is no exception: “Bumpa” is a collab between Jason and Indian pop star King. “King and I co-wrote the song, blending our languages and styles to ensure the vibe connects with listeners worldwide,” Jason says. “I’m eager to see India and the rest of the world groove to our creation.” There’s also a video for the song, filmed in Barcelona and choreographed by Les Twins, best known for their work with Beyoncé.

Jessie Murph, who currently has a hit with Jelly Roll with the song “Wild Ones,” has released a new single called “Cold.” The singer will perform at the Governor’s Ball, Boston Calling and BottleRock festivals this summer.

5 Seconds of Summer singer Luke Hemmings has released his seven-song solo EP, boy, as well as a single and video from it called “Benny,” which Luke says is about guilt. He launches his solo Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed tour on May 4. On May 7, he’ll appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

