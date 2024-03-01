New Music Friday: The Kid LAROI, Liam Payne, 5SOS

The Kid LAROI‘s new Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up, is streaming now. He’s also released a new single, “Still Yours,” which was featured in the film’s trailer. It’s a mournful ballad in which LAROI sings about a former relationship. Coincidentally, or perhaps not, one of the things that happens in the documentary is that — spoiler alert — LAROI breaks up with his girlfriend.

And speaking of sad breakup songs, Liam Payne is back with a new single called “Teardrops.” He writes on Instagram, “this song is born from many tears, not all mine. I hope you love it like I do and not too many of you can relate.” Fun fact: The song was co-written by *NSYNC‘s JC Chasez, who also sings background vocals. JC commented, “Congrats my guy! Was a pleasure creating with you.”

5 Seconds of Summer has teamed up with David Guetta and Galantis for an uplifting dance floor anthem called “Lighter.” In a statement, Galantis says, “‘Lighter’ is a special song because the creative momentum between myself, David and 5SOS aligned so well – we let the collaboration flow into a piece of music that feels emotional and timeless.”

