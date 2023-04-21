New Music Friday: The Weeknd, The Kid LAROI, Armani White and more

The Weeknd has released the new song “Double Fantasy,” featuring Future, from his new HBO series The Idol. The track, which has an accompanying video, was produced by The Weeknd along with Mike Dean and Metro Boomin. The video features scenes with The Weeknd and his Idol co-star Lily-Rose Depp.

The Kid LAROI dropped his track “Where Does Your Spirit Go?” He previously wrote on Instagram that the song is “super-personal” and is about loss and grieving. LAROI added he didn’t intend to release it now but he played it last weekend at Coachella and decided the time was right.

“Billie Eilish” rapper Armani White is back with a new single called “Silver Tooth.” The song gives a taste of new music ahead of the release of his debut EP, Road to CASABLANCO., arriving May 5.

The Chainsmokers have teamed up with rising alternative artist 347aidan for their newest release, called “Up & Down.” They’ve been playing the song at shows since early this year, but its release marks the duo’s first new music since May 2022’s So Far So Good.

Raye has enlisted Coi Leray for a remix of her song “Flip a Switch.” Raye is about to head out on tour in North America with Kali Uchis and will be a special guest on SZA‘s U.K./Europe tour this summer.

Trevor Daniel, who broke through in 2020 with his viral hit “Falling,” has a new single called “Exhausted,” in which he attempts to explain “the constant back and forth in my head and how tiring that gets.”

