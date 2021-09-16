      Weather Alert

New North Canton Post Office Named for ‘Annie’ Dryden

Sep 16, 2021 @ 7:03pm

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new North Canton postal facility on East Maple Street has been named in honor of the late Marine Lance Corporal Stacy “Annie” Dryden.

There was a naming ceremony on Wednesday of this week.

President Trump signed a bill in December making that name change official.

The 22-year-old Dryden who was a 2004 graduate of Glen Oak High School died in a non-hostile incident in Iraq in 2008.

A portion of Route 62 in Canton is also named in her honor.

