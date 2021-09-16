New North Canton Post Office Named for ‘Annie’ Dryden
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The new North Canton postal facility on East Maple Street has been named in honor of the late Marine Lance Corporal Stacy “Annie” Dryden.
There was a naming ceremony on Wednesday of this week.
President Trump signed a bill in December making that name change official.
The 22-year-old Dryden who was a 2004 graduate of Glen Oak High School died in a non-hostile incident in Iraq in 2008.
A portion of Route 62 in Canton is also named in her honor.