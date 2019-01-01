New Ohio Laws Hitting The Books As Of Today!

It’s a new year with new laws here in Ohio as of today. Take a look at these laws going into effect, they may just impact YOU or someone you know!

The Cursive Handwriting Law

The Ohio Department of Education must now make sure all students can read and write printed letters by third grade and cursive by fifth grade.

New Minimum Wage

The state will increase the minimum wage from $8.30 to $8.55 and hour, for non-tipped employees. For those who make tips, your minimum wage goes from $4.15 to $4.30 and hour.

Check out the rest of the major changes in Ohio state laws going into effect as of today!