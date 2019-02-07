New Pics of “GOT” Stars Revealed

For Game of Thrones fans, April 14 can’t come soon enough, and now that the first pictures of the stars from the final season have been revealed the anticipation is sure to grow.

There are pictures of Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen together at Winterfell, Daenerys alone, and Cersei Lannister is among the pictures that have surfaced.

Other characters like Sansa, Arya, Bran, and others have been revealed to tease fans and get them guessing on what to expect on the final season of the HBO hit show.

What picture has you intrigued the most? What’s your theory on what will happen in the final season? Have you begun to plan your “GOT” watch parties?