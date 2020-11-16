New Positive Covid Test Shuts Down Browns Facility
The Cleveland Browns have once again shut down the Bereal facility after an unnamed player tested positive for Covid-19. Contact tracing is ongoing at this time.
The Browns had to shut down their facility for a time last Friday after placing on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The following statement was released by the Cleveland Browns:
“This morning the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player has tested positive for COVID-19. Per our NFL-NFLPA standard protocols, the individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”