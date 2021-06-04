New Prince Song Being Released
A previously unreleased song from Prince has been released. The song titled “Born 2 Die” is off his upcoming posthumous album Welcome 2 America. “Born 2 Die” was debuted on a BBC morning radio show with Prince’s musical director Morris Hayes as a guest for the debut.
According to Hayes, the song came about after Prince watched a video of Dr. Cornel West on YouTube saying that he “was no Curtis Mayfield.” To which Prince replied, “We’ll see,” and the song was made. What do you think of Prince’s “Born 2 Die?” Did you get Prince’s new album?