New Roundabout Proposed for Jackson
JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark County has plans for its 8th roundabout.
They’re planning one for later construction at Strausser Street NW and Lake O Springs Avenue in northern Jackson Township.
Chief Deputy Engineer Dave Torrance says roundabouts have proven to be the best way to deal with problematic intersections.
Though the SCATS or Stark County Area Transportation Study stats show just 25 accidents over a recent three-year period, that comes in high given the lower traffic volume there.
It’s a two million dollar project.
ODOT has several roundabouts in the county, mainly on Route 619, while Canton has a few as well.