New Shawn Mendes album coming in October

After posting extensive behind-the-scenes looks at the new music he’s been creating, Shawn Mendes has finally revealed details of his upcoming project.

Shawn will be out Oct. 18 and is now available for preorder. Two tracks — “Isn’t That Enough” and “Why Why Why” — will be released on Shawn’s birthday, Aug. 8. Shawn has also released a video for “Isn’t That Enough,” which doubles as an album trailer. The acoustic folk song finds Shawn singing, “My hands still shaking/ My mind’s still racing/ My heart’s still breaking in two/ I’m still changing/ My friends stay patient/ My mother still calls for the news/ Isn’t that enough?”

Shawn has released the album’s track listing on Instagram and posted a lengthy message that says in part, “Music really can be medicine. Two years ago, I felt like I had absolutely no idea who I was. A year ago, I couldn’t step into a studio without falling into complete panic. So to be here right now with 12 beautiful finished songs feels like such a gift.”

He goes on to thank his friends and family for “loving on me so hard” and his fans “who have been so unbelievably supportive and patient and loving.” He concludes, “I really hope you love this album, I do. I really really do. I hope it makes you feel warm and close to the earth like it does for me.”

Shawn’s last album is 2020’s Wonder. In 2022 he canceled his entire Wonder Tour to focus on his mental health.

Here’s the track list for Shawn:

“Who I Am”

“Why Why Why”

“That’s The Dream”

“Nobody Knows”

“Isn’t That Enough”

“Heart of Gold”

“Heavy”

“That’ll Be the Day”

“In Between”

“The Mountain”

“Rollin’ Right Along”

“Hallelujah”

