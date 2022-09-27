New Sheriff in Carroll, Election in November

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A rapid succession for the top law enforcement post in Carroll County.

Lt Calvin Graham was sworn in on Monday to succeed 74-year-old Sheriff Dale Williams who passed away over the weekend.

Common Pleas Judge Michael Reppela administered the oath of office.

It’s an interim appointment.

Voters in November will be given the opportunity to select from among candidates to be chosen by the Republican and Democratic Central Committees.

The successful candidate will finish out the current term which goes through 2024.

Interim Sheriff Graham hopes to be the Republican candidate.