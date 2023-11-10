New song, new era: Dua Lipa revels in the “defiant bliss” of “Houdini”

Dua Lipa‘s new era is officially here: Her new song and video, “Houdini,” arrived on Tuesday night.

The upbeat dance tune finds Dua taking on the persona of a woman who won’t be tied down — unless she finds the right man. “They say I come and I go/Tell me all the ways you need me/I’m not here for long/Catch me or I go Houdini,” she sings, referring to the legendary magician who was famous for his seemingly impossible escapes.

“Maybe you could cause a girl to change her ways …maybe you could be the one to make me stay,” she sings.

In the video, Dua, wearing a fishnet bodysuit and baggy athletic pants, does choreography in front of a mirror in a dance studio, where she’s alternately alone or surrounded by dozens of other dancers.

On Instagram, Dua posted a clip of the video and wrote, “So it begins… thank you for your patience. The first release from my upcoming album.”

In a statement, Dua explains that the song “represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom.” She adds, “’Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end.”

“You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way,” she notes. “I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

“A lot of this album was written in those joyous moments of absolute chaos and how I moved through the world with lightness and optimism of whatever the outcome may be,” Dua says.

One of Dua’s collaborators on the new album is Kevin Parker, aka psychedelic music outfit Tame Impala.

