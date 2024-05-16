Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

New songs by Benson Boone, Jelly Roll & more featured on soundtrack for new movie ‘Twisters’

May 16, 2024 1:00PM EDT
The upcoming movie Twisters, described as a “current-day chapter” of the 1996 film Twister, has inspired an entire album of new music.

Twisters: The Album features new songs by Benson Boone, Jelly Roll, Jelly’s “Save Me” duet partner Lainey Wilson, “Fast Car” singer Luke Combs, Shania Twain, “Miles On It” and “Thank God” singer Kane Brown and more.

The new Benson song is called “Death Wish Love.” It doesn’t appear on his debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades. The Luke Combs song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” is out now.

Both the album and the movie, which stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos, arrive July 19.

The original movie Twister starred Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Jami Gertz and Cary Elwes as “storm chasers” who risk life and limb to research tornadoes in Oklahoma. It was a huge box-office hit.

