New Stark Company Group Working to Promote Manufacturing Careers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ten small- and medium-sized manufacturing businesses in Stark County are coming together, working to address the need for more and better-trained employees.
They have formed the Stark County Manufacturing Workforce Development Partnership.
President Jim Batchelder says they will be working with educational institutions to help with some of that training, but some of the companies also need assistance with career “coaching”.
