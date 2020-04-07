      Breaking News
New Stay-at-Home Order in Place for Ohio, Includes ‘Essential’ Dispute Process

New Stay-at-Home Order in Place for Ohio, Includes ‘Essential’ Dispute Process

Apr 7, 2020 @ 8:26am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest “stay at home” order took effect at midnight Monday night.

It’s in effect until May 1.

The new order continues the closure of non-essential businesses, but adds a requirement that essential stores establish a maximum occupancy number that they adhere to.

Those “snowbirds” and other vacationers returning to Ohio are being required to self-quarantine for two weeks.

There’s also language addressing wedding receptions which are limited to 10 people.

A dispute resolution process where one business may be judged essential in one county but not in another can be straightened out.

Business owners will need to fill out and email a dispute resolution form.

That email address is: Dispute.Resolution@odh.ohio.gov

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use