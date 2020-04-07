New Stay-at-Home Order in Place for Ohio, Includes ‘Essential’ Dispute Process
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The latest “stay at home” order took effect at midnight Monday night.
It’s in effect until May 1.
The new order continues the closure of non-essential businesses, but adds a requirement that essential stores establish a maximum occupancy number that they adhere to.
Those “snowbirds” and other vacationers returning to Ohio are being required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
There’s also language addressing wedding receptions which are limited to 10 people.
A dispute resolution process where one business may be judged essential in one county but not in another can be straightened out.
Business owners will need to fill out and email a dispute resolution form.
That email address is: Dispute.Resolution@odh.ohio.gov