New Stimulus Package Calls for College Students, Adult Dependents to Receive $1,400 Payments
There’s good news for college students, disabled people and other adult dependents who didn’t get $600 the last time around: the latest coronavirus relief package includes $1,400 stimulus payments for everyone – including all adult dependents.
The relief package approved by the house Ways and Means Committee Monday night calls for the payments to be sent to all Americans who earn less than $75,000 a year after taxes – or $150,000 a year for married couples.
The last time around, people who could be claimed as dependents were excluded. Committee Chairman Richard Neal says the new package, which earmarks $1.9 trillion for COVID relief, will be voted on in “coming weeks.” What will $1,400 do for you? Is it enough?